Tristin James sentenced to 40 years in prison for his mother's death

Tristin James was sentenced to serve 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in connection with the May 2019 death of his mother, Kacey Bigum.

James was facing 2nd degree murder charges but pled guilty to manslaughter in 12th Judicial District Court Friday morning (Feb. 5). Hannah Desselle, also charged with 2nd degree murder in the case, will be in court Wednesday (Feb. 10) for pre-trial motions. Her trial is currently scheduled for March.

"This doesn't bring this life back, but we believe justice was served," District Attorney Charles Riddle said.

James was sentenced to 39 years for manslaughter and one year for simple escape, to run consecutively for a total of 40 years. He was also sentenced to two years for burglary, but that was ordered to be served at the same time as the manslaughter sentence, so does not add any years to James' sentence.

Bigum's body was found on the Simmesport-Bordelonville Cutoff Road on July 26, 2019 -- two months after she was last reported being seen. Deputies were taken to the dump site by Desselle, who confessed after being brought in for questioning.

Investigators said James and Bigum got into an argument in the home they shared in Fifth Ward. The verbal argument became physical, with James striking and killing his mother. He and Desselle then disposed of the body.