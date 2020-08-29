Vo tech closed through Labor Day

CLTCC Closed Through Labor Day Due to Aftermath of Hurricane Laura

Due to the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, all 8 CLTCC campuses will be closed through Labor Day, Monday, September 7. Although our campus buildings are returning to normal, our students, faculty, and staff continue to be without necessities and utilities. CLTCC remains sensitive to these needs, and we will resume the semester as appropriate. CLTCC is standing by to work with our community through relief, recovery, and rebuilding.

