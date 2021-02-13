Weather service issues winter advisory for Cenla

Low temperatures tonight will be below freezing in east Texas and central Louisiana. Any precipitation that comes in after midnight tonight will be freezing rain in these areas late tonight through Sunday morning. Ice totals should be less than 0.10 inch. Expect some icy spots on elevated roads and bridges.

An ice storm is expected on Monday with temperatures below freezing during the day in most places. Ice totals will range from 0.10 inch in southeast Texas to 0.15 inch in southwest Louisiana to 0.30 inch in central Louisiana and parts of south central Louisiana.

Ice accumulations of 0.10 inch means driving will be dangerous, and traveling is not encouraged. Isolated power outages due to falling tree limbs and power lines are possible.

Ice accumulations of 0.25 inch means driving will be nearly impossible. Numerous power outages due to falling tee limbs and power lines is expected.

After the ice storm, temperatures will plummet into the teens by Tuesday morning, and struggle to get above freezing on Tuesday. Everyone needs to follow space heater and fireplace safety during these cold temperatures.

It is a little early to know specifics, but we are monitoring the potential for more frozen precipitation on Wednesday.

Roger Erickson

Warning Coordination Meteorologist

National Weather Service

Lake Charles, LA