COVID-19 SUPPORT PROGRAM ASSISTS PROVIDERS WITH GRANT WRITING, SMALL BUSINESS LOAN APPLICATIONS

Baton Rouge, La. (April 20, 2020) – Louisiana Healthcare Connections is providing assistance to network providers in Louisiana who are seeking relief amid the COVID-19 pandemic through the Small Business Administration (SBA) and the CARES Act.

In-network providers may access a dedicated online portal of Provider Financial Support & Resources, where they can research benefits they may be eligible for and work directly with experts to apply for them. Louisiana Healthcare Connections, a Healthy Louisiana Medicaid health plan, is providing access to these resources to aid providers in grant writing and business loan applications, among other key activities, through its parent company, Centene.

“There are more than 27,000 healthcare providers, hospitals, clinics and specialists in our network, and every day, they are stepping forward to care for one of the state’s most vulnerable populations on the frontlines of this COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jamie Schlottman, CEO of Louisiana Healthcare Connections. “We are proud to provide access to these key benefits and resources to our network providers who have been economically impacted during this time.”

The program will help providers apply for various benefits including small business loans, a paycheck protection plan, and various grants for which they may be eligible. This includes Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), behavioral health providers and community-based behavioral health organizations, Centers for Independent Living (CILs), and long-term service and supports organizations operating on the front lines.

This resource also helps providers explore additional funds through state offered loans and grants by working with nationally recognized healthcare consultants, organizations, state government agencies and former SBA executives. In addition to the online portal, provider partners will have access to webinars and one-on-one consulting with key experts.

Healthcare providers who are in-network with Louisiana Healthcare Connections may visit https://www.centene.com/covid-19-resource-center/provider-assistance.html for more information.