Select COVID-19 testing sites suspending services due to Tropical Storm Cristobal

Baton Rouge, La. (June 4, 2020) — With the potential threat to Louisiana from the impending Tropical Storm Cristobal, select community-based drive-thru testing sites and mobile testing sites in Louisiana will suspend services from Sunday, June 7 to Friday, June 12.

The affected testing sites are planned and supported by the Louisiana Army National Guard and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. The Louisiana Army National Guard is shifting its operations to storm support as Tropical Storm Cristobal approaches Louisiana. Testing will resume on Sunday, June 13 pending recovery efforts.

Testing conducted under other programs at fixed facilities such as nursing homes and prisons will not be affected.

The National Hurricane Center forecasts Tropical Storm Cristobal could make landfall on the Louisiana coast at midday Sunday, June 7 with heavy winds and rain and some storm surge.

With hurricane season underway, all Louisianans should Get a Game Plan. Additional emergency preparedness resources are available from the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness here.

For information from the Louisiana Department of Health on COVID-19, click here.

About the Louisiana Department of Health

