Deadline for children's Mother's Day letters is May 1

The deadline for children to write and submit letters for the annual Avoyelles Journal Mother’s Day Contest is 3 p.m. Monday, May 1.

The top letters will be published in the May 14 edition of the Avoyelles Journal. The winning moms will receive a silk flower corsage and a one-year complimentary subscription or renewal to either the Bunkie Record or Marksville Weekly News. The other finalists’ letters will appear in the Marksville Weekly News and the Bunkie Record the week after Mother’s Day, and on the avoyellestoday.com website.

Only children ages 7-13 may submit letters. Letters should be 50 words or less and reflect the thoughts of the child, not that of another person.

The child’s age, school grade, mother’s name and phone number MUST be included. If this information is not included, the letter will be disqualified.

Mail letters to Mother’s Day Contest, Avoyelles Publishing, P.O. Box 36, Marksville, La. 71351. They may also be faxed to 253-7223 or 346-7253; e-mailed to news@avoyelles.com or dropped off at the newspaper offices at 105 North Main Street in Marksville or 637 Evergreen Highway in Bunkie.

Children of the associates of Avoyelles Publishing Company are not eligible for this contest.