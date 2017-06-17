Frey, Soileau in championship round of 69th College National Finals Rodeo

Two members of the McNeese State University rodeo team have qualified for Saturday’s (June 17) finals at the 69th College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyo. The top 12 competitors in each of the events qualify for Saturday’s championship finals.

After three rounds in steer wrestling, Cole Frey, of Morganza, is in third place, while Gabe Soileau, of Bunkie, is in ninth place. Both team members have earned spots in the short go of the finals.

Frey is also in ninth place in team roping and has qualified for the championship finals in this event.

In the men’s all-around standings, Frey is currently in second place going into Saturday’s finals.