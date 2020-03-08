Avoyelles Parish 4-H'ers take exhibitor honors at state livestock show

Coralie Deloach of Deville was one of six state winners of the prestigious Gerry Lane Premier Exhibitor Award at the 85th annual LSU AgCenter Livestock Show in Gonzales on Feb. 15.

The award recognizes contestants’ knowledge, skills and communication abilities.

Deloach is a senior at Marksville High. She was named the Dairy Premier Exhibitor in the event.

Avoyelles Parish had one other finalist among the 30 top contestants in six categories.

Payton Willis of Effie is a 11th grader at LaSAS, placed fourth in the Dairy competition.

For the past 22 years, the Premier Exhibitor program has recognized 4-H and FFA members who may not have champion animals but who have a thorough understanding of animal science.

“The awards are based on performance in tests of each youth’s knowledge of the livestock industry, practical exercises demonstrating skills and the ability to communicate effectively,” LSU AgCenter Livestock Show Manager Dwayne Nunez said.

Program participants have to pass an exam, demonstrate skills, write an essay, prepare a resumé and show poise and confidence during an interview with livestock show officials, Nunez noted.

The six categories are beef cattle, dairy cattle, poultry, sheep, goats and swine.

The program is supported by an endowment from Gerry Lane Enterprises in Baton Rouge.

The 1st place winner in each category received a $500 cash award, a commemorative belt buckle and a monogrammed jacket. The other four finalists in each category were awarded trophies.

The other five 1st place winners were Ty Hebert, Vermilion Parish 4-H, Beef Cattle; Luke Lirette, Iberville Parish 4-H, Goat; Alex Meche, St. Martin Parish 4-H, Poultry; Megan Davidson, St. Landry Parish 4-H, Sheep; and Caitlin McBride, West Ouachita FFA, Swine.