At 68, KC plays disco-funk like he did at 22

If someone says, “That’s the way I like it,” and you immediately reply, “Uh-huh, uh-huh,” you aren’t alone.

The measure of an entertainer’s influence is not just in the list of awards won, records sold, concerts held, etc. It’s the little things like “uh-huh, uh-huh.”

Harry Wayne Casey -- known to literally millions as KC with his Sunshine Band -- is one of those influential entertainers. He will be playing in concert at the Paragon Casino’s Mari Showroom on June 28.

Tickets are on sale now for $35, $45 and $55 through Ticketmaster or at LA1 Market at Paragon.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the concert will begin at 8 p.m. on June 28.

‘LIKE COMING HOME’

“We have been in Marksville many times,” KC said. “We love it there. The crowds are wonderful, the hotel staff is great, the food is so good. It’s like coming home whenever we perform there.

“I always have such a good time and have so many wonderful memories of Marksville.”

He must really like Avoyelles Parish, and this area must really like him, because he has performed at the casino every year but one (2016) since 1998 -- which is the first year the casino opened a concert venue.

KC boogied onto the music scene 46 years ago with a unique blend of R&B, funk and a hint of Latin influence that resulted in hits like “Get down tonight,” That’s the way I like it,” and “Shake your booty.”

Granted, they’re no Schubert’s “Serenade” -- but then, it’s hard to dance to Schubert.

Fun fact: Casey and Franz Schubert were both born on Jan. 31 -- 154 years apart.

Schubert stopped serenading, leaving his 8th Symphony unfinished, when he was 31. KC is still boogie-ing at 68 -- and he’s also not finished, yet.

“I have always loved R&B music,” KC said. That was the main influence in his style of music.

“It wasn’t called ‘disco’ until Saturday Night Fever came out in 1978,” he noted. “When I started, the music was just about falling in love and the fun of being in love.”

KC said he doesn’t like to put labels on music and includes all types in his show.

‘LOVE WHAT I DO’

“I love what I do,” KC said. “For many years I didn’t tour. I quit music, got strung out on drugs and just partied. I came to my senses in 1995.”

Since then, he has been enjoying music for music’s sake.

“I am under no pressure to do anything else,” he said. “I don’t have to do it for anyone else. All I have to do is go out there and make people happy.

“That -- plus being straight -- makes it something I can enjoy and remember for years to come.”

KC’s view on life and music is simple.

“To bring happiness to the world,” he said. “To spread love and happiness is the biggest reward you can have as a person.”

In his career, KC has sold over 100 million records, received nine Grammy nominations with three wins and earned an American Music Award.

KC and the Sunshine Band play over 100 shows a year in the U.S., Europe, Australia and South America.

While he still performs the golden oldies that made him famous, KC continues to release new music -- but with the same purpose in mind that drove him as a 22-year-old superstar.

“I want people to get onto the dance floor and shake their booty, like we did in the old days and are still doing today,” he said.

BEGAN AT 17

KC began working in the music business at 17, when he was hired to do menial chores around the T.K. Records/Studio complex in his hometown of Miami.

The Sunshine Band came into being in 1973.

In 1975, their second album, KC and the Sunshine Band, was the first album to have four No. 1 pop singles since the Beatles achieved the feat in 1964.

KC isn’t really thinking about slowing down just yet.

“I will keep doing what I do until I can’t do it any more,” he said. “If I get to a point where I can’t move as well as I need to, I will figure out some other way to get the music to the people.

“Right now, I’m just excited to be going back to Marksville,” he continued. “We really love Marksville.”