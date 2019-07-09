APSO seeking missing person

Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office is asking the public's assistance in locating a missing person.

Family and friends of Kasey Lane Bigum, 35, of Marksville, said she was last seen May 30 leaving her home with an individual driving a red pickup truck, Sheriff Doug Anderson said. They have been unable to contact her since.

Bigum is white, 5 ft. 6 in., 120 lbs. with blonde hair and green eyes. She has a tattoo of an Asian symbol on her neck, tattoo of stars behind her left ear and a tattoo on her chest.

She had a white blue-heeler dog with her when last seen.

Anyone with information on Bigum's whereabouts is asked to call APSO at 253-4081.