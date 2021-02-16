Arrest made in Cottonport murder

Second Degree Murder and other violent crimes with a firearm

On February 1, 2021, The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit began investigating the homicide of 25-year-old Lamarin Jaquan Hayward of Cottonport, LA. Hayward died of a fatal gunshot wound.

As a result of the investigation, on February 10, 2021, a 17-year-old James Curtis Bradford of Cottonport, LA was arrested by the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office pursuant to an Arrest Warrant issued by the 12th Judicial District Court for the offense of Second Degree Murder. Pursuant to a motion filed by the Avoyelles Parish District Attorney’s Office, granted and ordered by the 12th Judicial District Court, the juvenile will be tried as an adult for the Second Degree Murder charge. Bond was reset at three hundred fifty thousand dollars ($350,000.00).

Bradford is currently in the custody of the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office. The homicide investigation is still active at this time.

Other unrelated violent crimes with a firearm:

The 12th Judicial District Court had also issued an Arrest Warrant for the arrest of Bradford for the charge of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm allegedly committed by Bradford in Cottonport, LA in December 2020. On February 10, 2021, Pursuant to said Arrest Warrant, Bradford was arrested by Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies. Upon Cottonport Police Department submitting the case file to the District Attorney’s Office, Bradford will be tried as an adult for this offense as well.

APSO Investigators also learned that Bradford shall also be tried as an adult in 12th Judicial District Court for a Second Degree Battery charge in which he was accused of striking a female victim in the head with a handgun in Cottonport, LA resulting in her going to Bunkie General Hospital Emergency Room in September 2020.