Avoyelles Sheriff's Office seeks suspect in Dupont shooting incident

An Opelousas man is beingh sought on two counts of attempted 2nd degree murder in connection with a shooting in Dupont this past Monday (Aug. 20).

Justin Molbert, 21, was allegedly driving his pickup truck in Dupont when he stopped and confronted a man and woman walking on the street, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office reported. Molbert and the man began arguing. Molbert then allegedly pulled a gun and fired several rounds in the direction of the couple.

The man was struck once in the leg and was taken by AirMed ambulance to an Alexandria hospital. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

APSO said Molbert should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about Molbert’s current whereabouts is asked to call the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-253-4081.