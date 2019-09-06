Bunkie man charged with aggravated burglary

A suspect in a recent armed burglary at a Bunkie apartment was arrested Thursday (Sept. 5) by Bunkie Police Department officers.

As of Friday, Jevon Payne, 20, of Bunkie was still in Avoyelles Detention Center #1 under $100,000 bond for one count of aggravated burglary.

Payne is allegedly one of three men armed with assault rifles who entered a Church Street apartment on Aug. 28 and demanded money from the resident.

The U.S. Marshal Service Task Force and Avoyelles Sheriff’s Office Narcotic Division assisted in the investigation.

The case is still under investigation and additional arrests are expected.