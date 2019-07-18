Mansura woman surrenders weapon; standoff over

A potentially serious incident in Mansura ended with no injuries when police were able to convince a shotgun-weilding woman to put down her weapon.

Mansura Police Chief John Johnson said there were no injuries. The woman "passed out" after surrendering her weapon and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office deputies assisted Mansura Police in handling the standoff on Blackman Street in Mansura.

The woman was described as being in her 50s and possibly distraught over a domestic issue. There were no other individuals involved.