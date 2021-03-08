Marksville, APSO officers prevent threatened suicide

A potential suicide was averted Monday (March 8) when Marksville police and Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office personnel prevented a despondent Marksville man from turning a shotgun on himself.

Officers and deputies went to the residence at 631 Brouillette Street in Markville at about 6:30 a.m. Monday when Brandon Gauthier, 31, barricaded himself and his girlfriend in the house and threatened to kill himself, an APSO spokesman said. He did not threaten to harm anyone else but himself.

Gauthier had recently been treated for anxiety and depression.

City and parish crisis negotiators attempted for four hours to speak with Gauthier, but he refused to talk to them, the spokesman said. An assistant coroner was also called to the scene to assist in the case.

At about 10:40 a.m. law enforcement officers brought the stalemate to an end by deploying "tear gas" into the house. About two minutes later, Gauthier surrendered to authorities to a chorus of loud cheers and clapping from relatives and onlookers. He was taken to Avoyelles Hospital for evaluation and treatment. He was then arrested by MPD and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Gauthier will be examined, evaluated and treated for any mental health conditions, the APSO spokesman said.

The only injury during the incident was a deputy who cut his hand on broken glass. He was treated for the cut at a local hospital.

"It is a good day when we can prevent someone from taking their life," APSO Criminal Investigations Unit commander Capt. Tim Ryan said. "Thankfully he did not choose a permanent solution to a temporary problem."