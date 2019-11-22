OJJ arrests employee for ‘inappropriate contact’ with resident at Bunkie center

An employee at the recently opened Acadiana Center for Youth juvenile detention center was arrested Thursday (Nov. 21) for “inappropriate contact” with a 17-year-old youth at the facility.

Shaunelle Fulton, 32, was charged with one count of “malfeasance-sexual conduct” after a surveillance camera allegedly recorded the incident with a youth who is being held at the secure care detention center.

The matter is still under investigation.

ACY is operated by the state Office of Juvenile Justice.

The secure care facility serves youth who have been adjudicated to it by the court system.

Fulton was released on $4,000 bond.