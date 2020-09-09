After days of low COVID numbers, Avoyelles hit with 61 new cases Wednesday

What was apparently an early-week "log jam" of new COVID-19 cases for Avoyelles broke loose in Wednesday's offiical update from the Louisiana Department of Health.

After updates on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday showing very few new cases, Wednesday's report saw a 61-case jump that puts the parish at 1,396 since its first case on March 21. The death toll for the parish remains at 47.

Avoyelles has now conducted over 20,000 tests -- 20,190.

The statewide totals since the pandemic began are 154,955 cases, 4,970 deaths and 1,999,027 tests.