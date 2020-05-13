Avoyelles' COVID numbers increase to 79 positives and nine deaths

Official numbers for the COVID pandemic showed an unexpected and disturbing up-tick for Avoyelles Parish for Wednesday. There were three new positive test results and another death related to COVID-19, bringing the parish's total to 79 cases and nine deaths.

That makes two days in a row that numbers have increased as Avoyelles prepares to re-open many doors Friday as the state's stay-at-home order expires.

The state reported 32,662 cases and 2,315 deaths statewide as of noon Wednesday.