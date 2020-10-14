Avoyelles daily update for Wednesday not as bad as it looks

An anticipated "catch up" report on Wednesday resulted in an alarmingly high positive rate for the one-day "snapshot," but the parish had a good showing for the past week as a whole.

Tuesday and Wednesday both had very few tests on which to base any opinion as to the parish's progress against COVID-19. The parish actually lost a COVID case on Tuesday in the 16 tests for that day. However, the parish gained 15 new cases in only 32 tests on Wednesday.

For the period from Oct. 7 to Oct. 14, the parish had 47 new cases, four more deaths and 1,217 tests for an 8-day positive rate of 3.8 percent.

As of Wednesday, Avoyelles' pandemic totals were 1,646 cases, 62 deaths and 25,927 tests.

The state's pandemic totals were 173,121 cases, 5,495 deaths and 2,516,635 tests.