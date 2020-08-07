COVID in Avoyelles Aug. 7: 1021 cases, 31 deaths, 13,876 tests

Two more COVID-related deaths were added to Avoyelles Parish's official coronavirus numbers in Friday's (Aug. 7) official update from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Since March, Avoyelles Parish has recorded 1,021 cases of COVID-19 and seen 31 of its friends, family and neighbors die from the disease. Friday's update reflected 19 more cases and two more deaths than Thursday's report.

Statewide there were 1,500 new cases identified overnight and 61 more deaths, bringing those totals to 128,746 cases and 4,089 deaths.