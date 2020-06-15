COVID test sites in Avoyelles

Random testing for COVID-19 throughout Avoyelles Parish will continue this week and conclude next Friday, Avoyelles Emergency Preparedness Director Joey Frank said.

The tests will be conducted in a National Guard van from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Tests will be conducted Tuesday, June 16, at Mansura Town Hall; Friday, June 19, at Plaucheville Elementary; Monday, June 22, at Simmesport Town Hall; Wednesday, June 24, at Plaucheville Elementary; and Friday, June 26, at Marksville Elementary.