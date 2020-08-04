Gov. Edwards to announce next step in COVID recovery at 2:30 p.m.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to announce whether the state willl move out of Phase 2 -- and in which direction -- in a press conference at 2:30 p.m. today (Aug. 4).

Edwards hinted Monday that his decision is likely to remain in Phase 2, which would include a mask requirement and closing all bars for on-premises consumption.

Louisianians should consider wearing masks in public as "part of the new normal" that isn't likely to change in the immediate future, the governor said.