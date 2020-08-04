Gov. Edwards to announce next step in COVID recovery at 2:30 p.m.

Tue, 08/04/2020 - 10:48am

Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to announce whether the state willl move out of Phase 2 -- and in which direction -- in a press conference at 2:30 p.m. today (Aug. 4).

Edwards hinted Monday that his decision is likely to remain in Phase 2, which would include a mask requirement and closing all bars for on-premises consumption.

Louisianians should consider wearing masks in public as "part of the new normal" that isn't likely to change in the immediate future, the governor said.

AVOYELLES JOURNAL
BUNKIE RECORD
MARKSVILLE WEEKLY

105 N Main St
Marksville, LA 71351
(318) 253-9247

Avoyelles Today | Copyright  © 2020