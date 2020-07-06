Mobile COVID test sites set for next three weeks

Mobile testing sites for COVID-19 will be held in Avoyelles Parish at the following locations over the next three weeks. Tests will be conducted between 8-11 a.m. If dates or locations are changed, the new schedule will be posted here.

July 8 Mansura Town Hall

July 10 Marksville High

July 13 Bunkie Magnet

July 15 Simmesport Town Hall

July 17 Plaucheville Elementary

July 20 Hessmer campus (AVAP/Mayeux Recreation Complex)

July 22 Mansura Town Hall

July 24 Cottonport Elementary