Mobile test sites in Avoyelles for week of Aug. 24-28

Mobile COVID-19 testing sites in Avoyelles Parish for the coming week will be open from 8-11 a.m. daily. The mobile testing is intended to provide a place for free tests for those with symptoms and without symptoms in an effort to identify asymptomatic carriers of the virus. Widespread community testing is the best way to determine to what extent COVID is in a community.

The sites this week are Thursday (Aug. 27) at Moreauville Community Center and Friday (Aug. 28) at Mansura Town Hall. Scheduled sites at Mansura Town Hall on Monday and Simmesport Town Hall on Wednesday have been canceled due to possible weather from Tropical Storms Laura and Marco. As of Friday, the "Marco" storm had not yet reached sufficient force to be named, but was expected to possibly reach hurricane force by Tuesday. Both storms possible trajectories brought them into Louisiana, with the "storm cones" overlapping at Chauvin.