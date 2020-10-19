Monday COVID update for Avoyelles: three cases in 32 tests

Monday's small number of tests resulted in a positivity rate of 9.4 percent, but the longer-term picture for the parish paints a much brighter view of Avoyelles Parish's battle with COVID-19.

The one-day report included results of 32 tests since Sunday's update was released. There were three new cases in that batch of tests. There were no additional deaths in the parish.

The Monday-to-Monday report shows 35 new cases during that period with a positivity rate of 3.3 percent in 1,039 tests.

Since March, the state health department reports Avoyelles has had 1,667 COVID cases, 62 COVID-related tests and has tested 26,918 individuals.

The statewide numbers as of Monday were 175,982 cases, 5,566 deaths and almost 2.6 million tests.