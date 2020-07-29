Wednesday COVID in Avoyelles: 867 cases, 26 deaths, 11,988 tests

The daily increase of COVID-19 cases in Avoyelles Parish was back in double-digits today, up 16 to a total of 867 since the pandemic began in March. Two COVID-related deaths were added to make Avoyelles' death toll 26. State statistics indicates 11,988 parish residents have been tested for COVID-19, giving the parish a positive result rate of 7.2 percent. If the number represents individual victims, it means over 2 percent of Avoyelles Parish residents have been identified as infected since March.

There are unofficial reports that the death toll could increase again Thursday as it is believed a few recent deaths may not be included in today's numbers from the Department of Health.

Statewide, there have been 112,773 cases and 3,769 deaths since March.