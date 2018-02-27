Bordelonville Homemade Cake Fest set for this Saturday

The 3rd annual Bordelonville Homemade Cake Festival will be held this Saturday (March 3) with festivities beginning at 9 a.m. with a 2-mile Color Walk along scenic Bayou Des Glaises.

Early registration deadline for the walk is Monday (Feb. 26). Cost is $20 per person.

Those registering by Feb. 26 will be guaranteed a shirt on race day. Cost after Feb. 26 will be $25 per person.

Check-in is at 8 a.m. on race day. Early packet pick-up will be from 5-6 p.m Friday at the Bordelonville Fire Training Center.

Bordelonville Homemade Cake Festival t-shirts and long sleeve shirts are on sale.

Cost for T-shirts are: $15 for youth extra small and adult S-XL; $18 for 2XL and 3XL, and $20 for 4XL and 5XL. Long sleeve shirt costs are $17 for S-XL, $19 for 2XL and 3XL, and $21 for 4XL and 5 XL.

The festival grounds will open at 2 p.m. There will be games for kids. Game tickets will be $1 per ticket.

A variety of different foods, including crawfish pistolettes, hamburgers, fries, fresh cracklins and jambalaya will be sold.

The star of the festival will be the hundreds of homemade cakes to choose from. Cakes will be sold by the slice, the quarter or whole.

A few of the most popular varieties available include caramel, cherry, chocolate, coconut and lemon.

There will be a best-decorated contest and a best caramel cake contest. Entries for the two contests must be signed up by 12 noon at the cake table on the festival grounds.

Prizes will be awarded in first through third place for each contest. For more information on the contests, call Diane Bordelon at (318) 359-2444.

The festival dance will begin at 7 p.m. in the former Bordelonville High gym with the Parker James Trio performing. Tickets are $10 per person prior to the festival and $15 at the door.

Tickets can be purchased by calling His & Hers in Mansura at (318) 964-5150 or messaging the Bordelonville Festival Facebook page. Those attending the dance must be at least 18 years old.

The dance will feature a cash bar and no ice chests will be allowed.

For more information on the festival or to purchase a shirt, visit the Bordelonville Homemade Cake Festival Facebook page.