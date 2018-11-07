Fynn’s Wish to hold cooking competition Nov. 10

On Saturday (Nov. 10) there will be a “Battle of the Chefs” on the grounds of Broken Wheel Brewery in Marksville.

The Bataille des Chefs is a fundraiser for the non-profit Fynn’s Wish, which will provide services to children with autism. Executive Director Kaylee Sievers said a treatment center for autism will open soon.

“This fundraiser will provide the start-up costs necessary to get the programs underway,” Sievers said.

The “Fynn” in Fynn’s Wish is her 5-year-old son, who has autism.

The tasting competition begins at 6 p.m. Other activities include face-painting and a free bounce house for the children. Tickets to view the competition cost $15 each. Children 10-and-under are free. They can be purchased at the event or online at https://www.clcf.net/fynns-wish-fund.

There are four categories of food -- wild game, seafood, homemade bread and sweets.

Sievers said those viewing the event will receive a wrist band with four colored tabs, one for each category. They will be able to taste the creations of each team of chefs and then vote for their favorite in each category.

In addition to the divisional winner, there will be a grand champion who will receive a cash award of $250.

“We will also match that with a $250 award to a child who will receive services at the center,” she added.

The Parker James Trio will perform during the event and the LSU game will be playing on a projector screen. There will also be a selection of beers brewed by Broken Wheel for sale, a silent auction and raffles for two duck hunts donated by Bill Poole and Beau Loughman.

Winners of the cooking competition, the auction and raffles will be announced at the end of the event.

KAPB 97.7 will broadcast live from the event.

UPDATE ON CENTER

The Fynn’s Wish Center will open next year, Sievers said. The location will be announced in the upcoming weeks. The St. Nicholas Center in Lake Charles is collaborating with the local program.

“There has been an extreme outpouring of community help,” Sievers said.

She said the board of directors “is a very impressive group of community leaders.”

The program’s board includes 12th Judicial District Judge Kerry Spruill, Avoyelles Sheriff Douglas Anderson, Melissa Goudeau, Crystal Poole, Debbie Gaspard, Mary Zaunbrecher and Laura Knoll.

Sievers said she and board members “are working very hard to ensure the proper steps are taken in making Fynn’s Wish a huge success.”