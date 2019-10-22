Halloween activities begin this week in Avoyelles

With Halloween falling on a Thursday this year, Trick or Treaters will have a few chances to “double dip” with activities as some events have been planned for this weekend, while others will stick to the traditional night of candy-collecting. The weekend events are listed here. Trick-or-Treating times will be listed in next Sunday’s Journal.

Bunkie Elementary Learning Academy will hold its annual Trick-or-Treat Alley Halloween Extravaganza on Thursday, Oct, 24, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

The public is invited to come dressed in costume and Trick-or-Treat throughout the school’s safe, supervised, and spooky halls. Admission is $3 per person, ages one and up. A serving of hot dog, chips and soda will be available for only $3.

For more information call (318) 346-7292.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, Marksville will hold its fourth annual “Trunk or Treat” Saturday, Oct. 26 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The event will be held in the church hall parking lot.

Trunk set up time will be from 4:45 to 5:15 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to decorate their car trunks with Halloween decorations and hand out wrapped candy to children.

To reserve a spot, call 305-8211 or 359-2772.

Bordelonville Fire Department will host its 5th annual “Halloween Bash” on Sunday, Oct. 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Bordelonville Community Center around the walking track.

The event is free and open to the public. A hot dog, bag of chips, juice, candy and a goody bag will be given to all children.

In the event of rain, the Halloween Bash will be set up in the gymnasium. A prize will be awarded for best decorated booth.

To set up a booth or for more information call Brandi Lemoine at (318) 447-2340.

Centerpoint United Pentecostal Church, Deville at 1473 Effie Highway, will host a “Trunk or Treat” on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is free to attend. Host pastor is Rev. Carl Beard.

For more information call 253-8145.

Avoyelles 4-H, Mansura- Avoyelles 4-H is sponsoring its first annual “Trunk or Treat” on Monday, October 28. It will be held at the LSU Ag Center on Highway One in Mansura from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The free event is open to the public.

For more information call 964-2245.