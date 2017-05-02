Hessmer ready for 3rd annnual Cajun Crossroads Festival, May 5-6

The 3rd annual Cajun Crossroads Festival will kick off at 6 p.m. Friday (May 5) and continue with a fun-filled day of activities on Saturday (May 6). The event will be held at the Village of Hessmer’s Ronald Mayeux Ballpark Complex. Admission is free on Friday. On Saturday admission is $3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and $5 from 5-11 p.m.

“It is a great family fun weekend with proceeds going to help support the kids in our local community,” Hessmer Sports Club President Shawn Gagnard said. “We invite everyone to come out and have a great time.”

The proceeds of the event go to make improvements to the Ronald Mayeux Ballpark to benefit the community’s youth.

The event begins Friday night with the beginning of the adult T-ball tournament. The Beer Garden and Food Court will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. with boudin, fried fish, hamburgers, Cajun fries, ice cold beer and Coca-Cola sold.

Bayou Entertainment DJ Service will provide musical entertainment from 6:30-10 p.m.

The T-ball tournament continues at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The various vendor booths will be open and there will be inflatable jumps for the young festival-goers.

A BBQ cook-off, with four categories, will begin at 7 a.m.

Area backyard chefs will compete in the categories of sauce, chicken, pork ribs and brisket. Entry fee is $75.

Contact Alan Miller 308-1861 or Derek Juneau 359-0183 for more information.

Registration and packet pickup for the 5K Fun Run/1 Mile Walk will be between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church.

The race begins at 8 a.m. and is sponsored by the Knights of Columbus #3088. Contact Bradley Bordelon at (318) 481-8351 for more information.

The Beer Garden, Food Court and Jupiter Jumps open from 8 a.m. until midnight Saturday.

The jumps are free for the kids, but parents must supervise their children.

The Kids T-Ball Tournament begins at 9:30 a.m. at the ballpark for ages 9-11 and 12-14 with six girls and six boys per team.

Bayou Entertainment DJ Service will provide music from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Local favorite Jamboxx will perform on stage at 8 p.m. Winners from the BBQ Cook-off will be announced and prizes awarded at 5 p.m.

The day ends with a pyrotechnic firework show at dark, sponsored by the Village of Hessmer.