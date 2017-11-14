Paragon hosts three events Saturday

There will be a variety of activities going on around the Paragon Casino Resort this Saturday. In fact, if classic cars, championship BBQ and holiday shopping are among your favorite things, there’s no reason to go anywhere else.

CRUISIN' SOUTHERN STYLE CAR SHOW

The 11th annual Crusin’ Southern Style Car & Motorcycle Show will be on the Paragon’s RV Park on Slim Lemoine Road in Marksville. The outdoor displays will include Model Ts to American “muscle cars” to VW Beetles.

The “Crank Up, Rev Up, Sound Off” competition will be at 2 p.m. and a live auction featuring a high-powered engine will begin at 5:00 p.m.

The final award presentations will take place at 6 p.m., bestowing the top 50 cars, trucks and motorcycles with cash and prizes.

Paragon is offering a special room rate to car show contestants and the first 100 entries will receive a car show T-shirt. Registration is $35.

For more information and to pre-register, visit southernstylecruisers.com.

BBQ THROWDOWN

The 9th annual fall BBQ Throwdown will begin at 11 a.m. in the RV Park.

Hungry families and BBQ enthusiasts alike are invited to dig into the region’s best BBQ, prepared by this area’s top chefs.

BBQ dinners can be purchased from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $8 per plate while supplies last.

BBQ chefs in search of glory can compete for the chance to win a share of over $18,000 in cash and prizes. Competition categories and entry fees include:

• Pork Spare Ribs, Chicken and Brisket – $175 for entry

• Dessert, Soup/Gumbo, Sauce or Margarita – $25 for entry

• Kids Que – $25 for entry

To qualify for the “Traveling Trophy,” contestants must enter Pork Spare Ribs, Brisket, Chicken and Sauce.

Rules and regulations are available upon request.

Vendors are welcome to participate by purchasing a 15’x15’ booth space for $50.

For hotel room reservations call 800-642-7777 and mention promo code TBIN18G.

To learn more about the BBQ Throwdown, visit http://www. tbipac.com.

CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA

The 12th annual Christmas Extravaganza will once again take place in the Paragon Casino Resort’s Mari Showroom from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday (Nov. 18).

The shopping event is hosted by the Marksville Chamber of Commerce. Admission is $5 per person with ages 10 and under free of charge.

Every 100th visitor entering the Mari Center will receive a door prize.

More than 100 vendors are expected from all parts of Louisiana and surrounding states. There will be a variety of handmade and unique items to choose from suitable for newborns to adults.

Three “Operation Christmas” fund-raising activities will be held during the day. “Operation Christmas” ensures soldiers who have no family will receive a Christmas gift from the Chamber.

The first activity is gingerbread man or woman cookie decorating for children from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Cost is $5 to purchase the cookie to decorate. The activity is co-sponsored by Great American Cookie Co. The second activity is the sale of yellow ribbons to support our military for $5 each. The third activity is “Pictures with Santa” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $5 per photo.

There will also be games during the Extravaganza including:

Reindeer Games - Free games for children and adults from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Prizes will be awarded in each game.

Ugliest Sweater Contest - Participants who come to the Extravaganza dressed in their ugliest Christmas sweaters will be judged at center stage at 11 a.m. A prize for the ugliest sweater will be awarded.

“Saran Wrap Game” - At 1 p.m. participants will play a game in which they will wear oven mitts and try to unwrap a large Saran Wrap ball to reach a prize at the center. When the buzzer sounds, the player must pass the ball to the next player, and so on. The player who reaches the center of the ball first wins the hidden prize.

There will also be a Christmas-themed game at 3 p.m.

For more info email marksvillechamber@gmail.com or call 253-8599.