Upcoming events in Avoyelles Parish

FYNN'S WISH SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT

Due to bad weather on the scheduled weekend, the Fynn’s Wish softball tournament fundraiser has been rescheduled for this Friday and Saturday (April 26-27) at the Cottonport ballpark.

Fynn’s Wish is a non-profit pediatric therapy center that is expected to open in Avoyelles Parish later this year.

The tournament will begin at 5 p.m. Friday and resume at 9 a.m. Saturday, center director Kaylee Sievers said.

Sievers, of Mansura, named her program after her 5-year-old son, who is diagnosed with autism.

The field is located behind the Avoyelles Parish Women’s Detention Center.

Adult teams, ages 13-and-up, will be “co-ed.” All team slots have been filled.

Food, beverages and candy will be sold during the tournament. There will be activities for the children to enjoy free-of-charge.

CRUISING FOR A CURE CAR SHOW

Riviere de Soleil Community Care Center will host the 4th annual “Cruising for a Cure Car & Truck Show” on Saturday (April 27). The center is located on La. Hwy 1 in Mansura.

Area enthusiasts with cars, trucks, motorcycles and military vehicles are invited to participate. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. the day of the show. The show will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost is $30 per vehicle. Arts and crafts vendors are also welcome to participate. Vendor space is $30.

For more information call Meyhan Chenevert at (318) 964-2198.

All funds raised at the event will benefit the American Cancer Society.

COCHON DE LAIT PARADE ENTRIES SOUGHT

The Mansura Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Mansura invite interested individuals or groups to participate in this year’s Cochon de Lait Festival Parade.

The theme is “Decorate Your Vehicle With PIGS.”

The parade will be Saturday, May 11, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Lineup will start at 9 a.m. near Druco Lumber Company at 2237 L’Eglise St. in Mansura.

Entries may include, but are not limited to: marching unit (band), dancing unit, floats, queen, prince, tiny miss, miss jr., etc. Entries are asked to indicate on the application form the type of entry -- car, truck, golf cart, float.

There is no entry fee. Trophies will be awarded in each category.

Mail entry forms to Mansura Chamber of Commerce, Attn. Allison Ferguson, P.O. Box 536, Mansura, LA 71350.

Check out cochondelaitfestival.com. for a parade entry application form or call Allison Ferguson at (318) 613-3010 or Mansura Town Hall at (318) 964-2152 for more information.