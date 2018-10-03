Elizabeth Ann Thatcher, 77, Alexandria

Elizabeth Ann Dillahunty Thatcher, age 79, wife of James Eldon Thatcher, of Alexandria Louisiana, formerly of Plaucheville Louisiana, died peacefully at home Sunday September 30, 2018.

Born November 30, 1938 on a baseball field in Fort Smith, Arkansas, Elizabeth Ann was the daughter of the late Charlie Dillahunty and is survived by her mother Frances Elizabeth Dillahunty, age 101.

Liz attended Aurora High School in Denver, Colorado and then earned her bachelor’s degree at Colorado State University where she met her husband Jim. Liz was a beloved teacher at the Nazarene Christian Academy in Marksville Louisiana from the school’s beginning in 1983 through 2011. Liz and her husband Jim were active members and dedicated lay people of the Marksville Church of the Nazarene. Liz loved to make crocheted blankets, hangers and other items, and many of these she gifted to her family and friends. Liz loved to play the piano and was an organist at church.

Liz is survived by her husband James Eldon Thatcher, whom she married July 2, 1960. She is survived by her three children, son Donald Thatcher and his wife Lori Scott Thatcher and grandchildren David Thatcher, his wife Tiffany DeBaca Thatcher, and Jennifer Thatcher, son William Thatcher and his wife Jamie Ridenour Thatcher, grandson Omri Thatcher, and daughter Carrie Thatcher Chaffin and her husband Chris Chaffin. Liz is also survived by her brother Charlie Dillahunty and his wife Kay Dillahunty, and Charlie’s and Liz’s mother Elizabeth Dillahunty.

The memorial service will be held at the Marksville Church of the Nazarene Saturday October 27, 2018 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests encouraging visits and calls to Liz’s husband Jim Thatcher.