No evidence of foul play believed in death of Moncla man

A man found lying in H. Dauzat Road Saturday afternoon (July 18) died of natural causes, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office reported.

APSO and Acadian Ambulance responded to a report of an unresponsive man lying partially in the road at about 3:47 p.m. Saturday. Ambulance personnel determined the man was dead at the scene. A Coroner's Office official conducted an investigation and pronounced the man dead.

The deceased was 65 years old and lived in the Moncla area. He reportedly had health and physical conditions that may have been a factor in his death. There was no sign of foul play or of the man being struck by a vehicle, APSO reported.