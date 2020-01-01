Seismic testing to be conducted in Hessmer, Evergreen, Bunkie

Seismic testing in a 576-square mile area including the municipalities of Hessmer, Evergreen and Bunkie will be done between now and this summer.

A spokesperson for CGG geophysical services said it, Fairfield Geotechnologies and SAExploration will be conducting 3D seismic tests that extend as far west as Forest Hill, Cheneyville, Lecompte and Glenmora and south to Ville Platte.

Major roads in the testing zone are U.S. 165, U.S. 167, U.S. 71, I-49 and La. Hwy 1.

The purpose of the project is to provide a high resolution image of subsurface geological features to allow oil and gas companies to effectively evaluate the underground hydrocarbon reserves in that area.

The project requires the use of motion-sensing devices to be deployed every 220 feet and 1,000 feet between sensor lines.

The “nodes” could be in place for two weeks to collect information, but will be inconspicuous, the CGG spokesperson said.

Field crews are currently surveying properties in the testing zone. The sensor nodes will be deployed next month.

The process is expected to be finished by May or June 2020.

For more information, contact CGG’s local office in Marksville at 451-9413.

The announcement reawakens hopes that the interest in oil and gas exploration in Avoyelles Parish may regain steam.

After some excitement with wells in the Austin Chalk formation a few years ago, activity has waned this past year.

Problems with the substructure holding the reserves, which makes it more expensive to extract through “fracking,” and low oil prices combined to dampen the zeal for oil exploration in the area.

However, there are still reports indicating substantial oil reserves to be tapped.