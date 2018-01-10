Lettsworth man charged with killing black bear in Yancey WMA

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents arrested a Lettsworth man on Jan. 8 for allegedly killing a Louisiana Black Bear.

Agents arrested Ronald J. Kimble, 28, for taking a Louisiana Black Bear during a closed season and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The body of a 4 1/2-year-old female black bear was discovered in Richard K. Yancey Wildlife Management Area in southern Concordia Parish on Nov. 29. Agents began more frequent patrols of the area where the bear was killed. Kimble was found hunting in the area on Dec. 29 and again on Jan. 4.

During an interview with agents, Kimble admitted to killing the bear with a .270 rifle on Nov. 26. Agents also found that Kimble was a convicted felon and not allowed to possess a firearm.

Agents seized the .270 rifle and booked Kimble into the Concordia Parish Jail.

The state charge for illegally killing a Louisiana Black Bear brings a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon brings a $1,000 to $5,000 fine and 10-20 years in jail.

Kimble may also face up to $10,000 in civil restitution for the replacement value of the illegally taken black bear.