Avoyelles Charter, St. Joseph both fall in state high school baseball playoff quarterfinals

The final two Avoyelles Parish teams were eliminated from the state baseball playoffs this week.

St. Joseph High School in Plaucheville fell to Claiborne Christian, 14-0, in the quarterfinals of the Division V playoffs on Thursday.

Avoyelles Public Charter School was shutout 2-0 by No. 2-ranked Doyle in the first game of the Class-AA quarterfinals series. The Tigers beat the Vikings Friday afternoon, 3-2, to advance to the semi-finals in Sulphur.