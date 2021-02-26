Avoyelles Charter, St. Joseph both make it to semifinals in girls' basketball playoffs
Two Avoyelles Parish girls basketball teams have made it to the semifinals in their respective playoffs. Both got there with 2-point wins in the quarterfinals and both face the No. 1 team in the classification Monday.
The Avoyelles Public Charter Lady Vikings were ranked fifth in the Class AA quarterfinal game with No. 4 Lakeview-Campti. The came home from Campti with a ticket to the semifinals in Hammond, courtesy of a 56-54 victory over the Lady Gators. Their next opponent is top-ranked Doyle at 5 p.m. Monday (March 1).
The winner of that game will advance to the championship against the winner of No. 2 Amite and No. 3 Lake Arthur at 7:30 p.m. next Friday (March 5).
In the non-public Division V, the numbers are the same but the names are different.
No. 5 St. Joseph defeated No. 4 Family Christian by two points, 47-45, in the quarterfinals and face No. 1 University Academy-Cenla at noon Monday in Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles. The winner of that contest advances to the title game against the winner of No. 2 Family Community and No. 3 Claiborne Christian semifinal matchup at noon Thursday (March 4) at the University Center in Hammond.