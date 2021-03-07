Avoyelles Charter, St. Joseph lose in semifinals of girls basketball playoffs

Four of Avoyelles Parish's eight high school basketball teams advanced in their respective playoffs over the past two weeks. However, after the final buzzer sounded in that next round, all four teams' quest for a state title had come to an end.

BOYS' PLAYOFFS

In Class AA, the Avoyelles Mustangs upset Jonesboro-Hodge, 48-42, on Feb. 26 to earn the right to host No. 2 Port Allen this past Tuesday (March 2). Avoyelles entered the playoffs at No. 18. Jonesboro-Hodge was ranked 15th.

Port Allen bumped the Mustangs out of the playoffs, 78-53.

Avoyelles Public Charter's Vikings faced the 9th ranked Morris Jeff Community team on Feb. 26 and were defeated, 95-60.

In the non-public Division V playoffs, which had only nine teams, St. Joseph had a bye in the first round. The No. 4 Eagles were shot down by No. 5 Grace Christian, 54-51, this past Monday (March 1) to end St. Joe's title hopes.

The Marksville Tigers were upset by Northwest, 59-53, on Feb. 26. Marksville was ranked 10th in the Class AAA playoffs while Northwest was No. 23.

GIRLS PLAYOFFS

In girls' playoff action, two parish teams were facing the No. 1 team in their classification in the semifinals -- one game away from the championship match. Both were ranked fifth in their brackets, hoping for a chance to take on the winner of a game between the No. 2 and No. 3 teams in their playoffs.

The APCS Lady Vikings earned their ticket to the semifinals with a 56-54 victory over the No. 4 Lakeview Lady Gators in Campti.

On Monday, they played in the University Center in Hammond against Doyle, coming up only a couple of buckets short of a trip to title town, 65-61.

In Division V, St. Joseph defeated No. 4 Family Christian by two points, 47-45, in the quarterfinals. The Lady Eagles took on University Academy-Cenla on March 1 in Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, but were overwhelmed by the Lady Lions, 65-28.