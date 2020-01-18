Avoyelles Parish basketball teams begin district schedule

Basketball season is upon us, and the “power rankings” of the teams for games played in 2019 have the Avoyelles Mustangs boys and Avoyelles Charter girls teams rated as the top teams in the parish.

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association released its power ratings of all high school basketball teams on Jan. 7, based on results through Monday, Jan. 6.

The power rating score is determined by the won-lost record of the school and of the teams it has played.

The system was adopted to ensure that strong teams in tough districts were not kept out of the playoffs while mediocre teams in weak districts advanced to the playoffs.

Teams played non-district games and tournaments in 2019 and are now playing the “games that count” -- contests within their district to determine the district champion. The playoffs will follow the regular season, with state titles awarded in early March. This article does not reflect wins and losses since district play began.

BOYS TEAMS

Marksville is the parish’s only representative in District 3-AAA.

The Tigers finished the first semester schedule with a 15-6 record. They are ranked 14th in Class AAA with a power rating of 35.38.

MHS trails District 3-AAA rival Jena, ranked 9th with a 13-4 record and a 37.3 power score.

Three of the five teams in District 4-AA are from this parish.

If the power ratings are a true indicator, it will be a competitive contest for the district crown.

Menard has the highest power rating in the district at 39.31 and sports a 14-6 won-lost record. It will compete in Division III in the playoffs.

Avoyelles is No. 9 in Class AA with a 10-5 record and 36.51 power rating.

Bunkie is No. 15 and has an 8-4 record and 31.97 power rating.

The APCS Vikings trail the others at No. 37 with a 3-7 record and 24.53 rating.

The district’s other team is the Rapides Mustangs from nearby Lecompte, ranked No. 13 with a 9-6 record and 33.5 power score.

St. Joseph’s Eagles represent the parish in Division V and Class 5-C. St. Joe is No. 10 in the non-public playoff division with a 2-10 record and 29.27 power score.

Its power rating places it ahead of the other two teams in District 5-C. Plainview is No. 21 with a rating of 26.14 and Reeves is 23rd at 25.32.

GIRLS TEAMS

For the girls’ teams, the Lady Vikings are odds-on favorite to be the top female team in the parish.

APCS is No. 6 in Class AA with an 8-1 record and a 37.38 power rating.

Also in 4-AA the Lady Mustangs from Moreauville are No. 23 with a 10-10 record and 28.58 power score.

The Lady Panthers are No. 32 at 2-13 and a 23.73 power rating.

Menard, who plays in 4-AA during the regular season and Division III for the playoffs, has a 9-7 record and 31.11 power rating.

If the season were a horse race, the Mustangs from Lecompte would be a nose ahead of Avoyelles with a 12-9 record and 29.94 power rating.

In Class C/Division V, the Lady Eagles have a 6-12 record and 32.88 power rating.

The Lady Tigers trail the other four parish teams with a 0-18 record and 22.3 power rating in District 3-AAA. The team is No. 44 in Class AAA so far this season.

Marksville is ahead of Jena (0-11, 20.16) at No. 48 and just behind Grant (3-11, 25.55) in Class AAA.

Buckeye leads the district so far with a 14-5 record and 37.23 power rating. Caldwell Parish is within striking distance with a 14-7 record and 34.35 power rating, ranked No. 14 in Class AAA.