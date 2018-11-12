Avoyelles Parish's three teams bumped from state high school football playoffs
All three Avoyelles Parish football-playing high schools were bumped from the state playoffs this past Friday night.
Marksville High was playing at home against the Baker Buffaloes and dropped a heart-breakeer, 18-12, in the Class AAA playoffs.
Avoyelles High was defeated by District 3-AAA rival Caldwell Parish in a rematch of their game earlier this season, 22-14.
In Class AA, the Kinder Yellowjackets beat the Bunkie Panthers, 56-14.