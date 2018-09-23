Marksville, Avoyelles celebrate Homecomings this week

Two Avoyelles Parish high schools will celebrate 2018 Homecoming activities this week.

There will be two Homecoming parades on Thursday, one in Marksville and another in Moreauville. Both schools will have crowning ceremonies Friday night, with Marksville’s at 6 p.m. at Warren Douglas Memorial Stadium and Avoyelles’ at halftime at Mustang Stadium.

Pictures of Homecoming Courts can be found on page 8 and listed below are the activities for each school:

AVOYELLES HIGH

Students will compete in activities such as best class T-shirt, float, chant, door decoration, banner and there will be class winners of games played each day at recess.

A special dress theme will be assigned for each school day.

The Homecoming parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 27). Line up will begin at 5 p.m. in front of the school.

Businesses and politicians are welcome to join in the parade.

The route will begin at the school, travel to Main Street toward Town Hall, continue onto Bayou des Glaises Road and take a right on Lemoine Street to end at Mustang Stadium.

A pep rally will follow the parade at the football field.

On Saturday (Sept. 29), there will be a Homecoming dance at the school. The dance for middle school students will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The high school dance will be held from 9-11 p.m. DJ Flex will provide music for the dance. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door.

More than 20 young ladies will represent the school on the Homecoming Court and vie for the title of Homecoming Queen, to be announced at the game against Northside. A Homecoming Princess will be chosen from the 7th and 8th grade members of the court.

Middle school court members are: 7th grade- Ava Gremillion, daughter of Ginger Gremillion of Moreauville and Jeremy Gremillion of Echo; and Keeaira Jones, daughter of Kevin Jones of Cottonport and the late Johnetta Chambers and 8th grade- Trinidy Carter, daughter of Summer Crabb of Moreauville and Leronger Carter of Lafayette; Kylie Malveaux, daughter of Richella and Keenan Malveaux of Moreauville; and Sierra Simoneaux, daughter of Mandy Dauzat and Rick Simoneaux, both of Moreauville.

High school court members are: Freshmen- Dakota Dauzart, daughter of Lorey Bordelon of Moreauville and Darren Dauzat of Fifth Ward; Alysa Francois, daughter of Terrie and Albert Francois of Dupont; Keona Jones, daughter of Kevin Jones of Cottonport and the late Johnetta Chambers; and Layla Malveaux, daughter of Richella and Keenan Malveaux of Moreauville; Sophomores- Eva Coco, daughter of Grady and Nicole Coco of Plaucheville; Riley Kimble, daughter of Misty Weber and Casey Kimble, both of Simmesport; Jada Kyle, daughter of Julian and Hope Kyle of Cottonport; and Ahmani Roberson, daughter of Wesley and Alecia Roberson of Mansura; Juniors- Alexis Coco, daughter of Michelle and Charles Coco, Jr. of Moreauville; Zoie Francois, daughter of Terrie and Albert Francois of Dupont; Abigail Patterson, daughter of Gloria and Mark Patterson of Simmesport; Jaannie Spencer, daughter of Heather Spencer of Moreauville; and Jataya Wilson, daughter of Gladys Wilson of Mansura and Seniors- Autumn Crabb, daughter of Summer Crabb of Bordelonville and Katherine Crabb of Moreauville; Katie Duhon, daughter of Mary Bowman and Charolette Bowman of Mansura; Ja’Myra Francisco, daughter of Gerard and Karen Francisco of Mansura; Ashia Gilbert, daughter of Loreann and Lionel Gilbert of Simmesport; Alyssa Gremillion, daughter of Ginger Gremillion of Moreauville and Jeremy Gremillion of Echo; and Amber Simoneaux, daughter of Kristi Guillot of Mansura and Gordon Simoneaux of Baton Rouge.

Call the school at (318) 985-2361 for more information.

MARKSVILLE HIGH

The Homecoming Court features 10 young women vying for the title of Homecoming Queen. The homecoming game will have the MHS Tigers take on the Abbeville Wildcats Friday night at Warren Douglas Memorial Stadium.

Court members are: Seniors - Kendra Coady, daughter of Carol Coady of Centerpoint; Tyra Day, daughter of Shnita and Nicholas Hayes of Marksville; Jasmyne Ducote, daughter of Charlotte and Jason Ducote of Hessmer; Madison Larimore, daughter of Jessica and John Larimore of Marksville; Loren, daughter of Debra Lee and Clifton Dominick, both of Marksville and Alexis Michot, daughter of Ashley and Doug Michot of Marksville and Juniors- Ph’ley Lockwood, daughter of Marion and Michael Gonzales of Moncla and Felicity Powell, daughter of Felicia Caron of Marksville and Del Powell of Baton Rouge.

The school will hold activities during the week to celebrate homecoming. Students will be allowed to dress in different attire on each day of the week. If a student is not wearing the designated wardrobe for that day, he or she must be in school uniform.

The annual homecoming parade and bonfire will be held on Thursday, September 27. The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. with line up at the Waddill side of the school at 5 p.m. Businesses are welcome to join the parade. Politicians will not be allowed in the parade.

The parade will begin on West Waddill Street, travel east to South Washington Street where it will turn left. The route will continue on South Washington Street and turn left onto East Ogden Street. The route will turn left again onto South Main Street and travel down toward West Bon Temps Street where the route will turn and travel to the Warren Douglas Memorial stadium.

A bonfire will be held in front of the stadium at the end of the parade.

On Friday, a Homecoming presentation will be held at 6 p.m. and the game will start at 7 p.m. Businesses are welcome to join the parade. Politicians or those running for office will not be allowed to have parade entries.

A Homecoming dance will be held on Saturday, September 29. The junior high dance will be from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by the high school dance from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person.

For more information, call Marksville High at 253-9356.