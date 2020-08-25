Trump includes Marco, Laura response actions in emegency declaration for Louisiana, Texas

WASHINGTON -- In action Tuesday, President Donald J. Trump expanded emergency declarations for Louisiana and Texas to include emergency protective response actions taken by state, local and tribal officials in areas impacted by Hurricanes Laura and Marco, beginning Aug. 22, 2020 and continuing.

In Louisiana, Acadia, Allen, Ascension, Assumption, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Vermilion, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes, are eligible for reimbursement for eligible emergency protective measures (Category B). These parishes were previously limited to direct federal assistance, and reimbursement for mass care including evacuation and shelter support.

In Texas, Aransas, Bexar, Brazoria, Calhoun, Cameron, Chambers, Galveston, Hardin, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Kenedy, Kleberg, Liberty, Matagorda, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Refugio, San Patricio, Victoria and Willacy counties are also now eligible for reimbursement for eligible emergency protective measures (Category B). These counties were previously limited to direct federal assistance and reimbursement for mass care including evacuation and shelter support.

The President's action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, to save lives, to protect property, public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe.