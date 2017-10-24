10-12 students file suit in minor bus accident

A minor bus accident at Bunkie Magnet High on Aug. 29 has resulted in a suit involving 10-12 students who were on the bus at the time.

Transportation Supervisor Brent Whiddon told the Avoyelles School Board Bus Committee on Sept. 26 that the bus was leaving Bunkie High when the driver noticed the door was slightly opened.

The driver allegedly failed to notice the safety crossing bar in front of the bus had swung open. The bar forces students to walk far enough in front of the bus to allow the driver to see students as they walk in front of the bus.

The driver secured the door but pulled away before the plastic crossing bar returned to the bumper, allegedly scratching a vehicle near the bus.

Bunkie Police made an incident report but reported no injuries in the incident.

“A few days later we are told that an attorney is representing 10 to 12 students on the bus,” Whiddon said. He said the last time this kind of incident occurred, an attorney “sent the students to one doctor.”

Board member Mike Lacombe noted that a similar incident occurred in Marksville and was settled last year. The insurance company fought the case in court but it still cost the School Board $90,000 when it was settled.

Lacombe added the plaintiffs in that case did not seek medical treatment until four weeks after the accident and they all went to the same doctor and had the same attorney.

After Lacombe’s comments, Board Member Van Kojis said Whiddon should tell the insurance company to fight the claims in court.

“These are the same people who said we (board members) are misappropriating funds from the School Board,” Board President Chris LaCour said. “This needs to be fought in court.”

School Board members did not release the name of the attorney representing the students in this latest incident.