Slowly but surely electricity is being restored to Avoyelles Parish homes and businesses that lost power last Thursday during Hurricane Laura's trip through this area.

As of 3:30 p.m., Cleco had 504 customers without power, out of 15,252 in the parish. Entergy had only 15 of its 5,800 customers still without service. SLEMCO had restored power to all of customers in south Avoyelles by Saturday.