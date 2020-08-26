8pm update on Hurricane Laura

The eye of category 4 Hurricane Laura is 95 miles from Lake Charles and 95 miles from Port Arthur. It is moving north-northwest at 15 mph. Maximum winds are 150 mph, just below category 5 strength.

Tropical storm force winds are now approaching the I-10 corridor in Louisiana. Hurricane force winds will begin near the coast in the next 2 to 4 hours.

One large rain band is moving into the I-10 corridor now, and very heavy rain will be moving onshore over the next several hours.

Tropical Storm Warning

Laura Local Watch/Warning Statement/Intermediate Advisory Number 28A

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA AL132020

700 PM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020

/

Avoyelles-

700 PM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

* LOCATIONS AFFECTED

- Marksville

- Bunkie

- Simmesport

* WIND

- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind

- Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 50 mph

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST

UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph

- The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment.

- PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force.

- PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for significant wind damage.

- ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant

- Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with

damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few

buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door

failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored.

Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles.

- Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater

numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several

fences and roadway signs blown over.

- Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within

urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges and access

routes impassable.

- Scattered power and communications outages, but more

prevalent in areas with above ground lines.

* FLOODING RAIN

- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally

higher amounts

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST

UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for

moderate flooding rain

- The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from

the previous assessment.

- PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for

moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues

are possible.

- PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area

vulnerable to flooding.

- ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take

action may result in serious injury or loss of life.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant

- Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations

and rescues.

- Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with

swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places,

especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams,

creeks, canals, and ditches overflow.

- Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken

foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas

of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and

poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on

moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow.

Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge

closures.

* TORNADO

- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Tornado Watch is in effect

- Situation is favorable for tornadoes

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST

UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for several

tornadoes

- The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the

previous assessment.

- PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for

several tornadoes with a few possibly intense having larger

damage paths.

- PREPARE: Those living in manufactured homes or on boats are

urged to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather

arrives.

- ACT: Listen for tornado watches and warnings. If a tornado

warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant

- The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the

execution of emergency plans during tropical events.

- Several places may experience tornado damage with a few

spots of considerable damage, power loss, and

communications failures.

- Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile

homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped

or uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and small boats tossed

about. Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll.

Hurricane Local Statement

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA AL132020

719 PM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020

Below info covers Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas

**WINDS INCREASING AS EXTREMELY DANGEROUS HURRICANE LAURA TAKES AIM AT THE

NORTHWEST GULF COAST**

**CATASTROPHIC STORM SURGE, EXTREME WINDS, AND FLASH FLOODING EXPECTED

ALONG THE NORTHWEST GULF COAST TONIGHT**

NEW INFORMATION

---------------

* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

- None

* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

- A Storm Surge Warning and Hurricane Warning are in effect for

Acadia, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis,

Orange, Vermilion, and West Cameron

- A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Allen, Beauregard,

Evangeline, Hardin, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Rapides,

Southern Jasper, Southern Newton, Tyler, and Vernon

- A Storm Surge Warning, Tropical Storm Warning, and Hurricane

Watch are in effect for Iberia, Lower St. Martin, and St. Mary

- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Avoyelles, Lafayette,

St. Landry, and Upper St. Martin

* STORM INFORMATION:

- About 100 miles south-southeast of Cameron LA or about 140

miles southwest of Morgan City LA

- 28.4N 92.9W

- Storm Intensity 150 mph

- Movement North-northwest or 330 degrees at 15 mph

SITUATION OVERVIEW

------------------

At 700 PM CDT (0000 UTC), the center of Hurricane Laura was located

near latitude 28.4 North, longitude 92.9 West. Laura is moving toward

the north-northwest near 15 mph (24 km/h) and a turn toward the

north is expected overnight, and a northward motion should continue

on Thursday. On the forecast track, Laura will approach the upper

Texas and southwest Louisiana coasts this evening and move inland

within that area tonight.

Laura is an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane with maximum

sustained winds of 150 mph. Laura will arrive as a major category 4

hurricane at landfall overnight. Maximum storm surge values will be

expected between 15 to 20 feet above ground level for portions of the

coastal sections of southwest Louisiana. This will result in life

threatening inundation. Evacuate immediately if you are within an area

where this extreme surge may occur. Also a significant surge will occur

up the lower Neches, Sabine, Calcasieu, Mermentau, and Vermilion River

basins.

Heavy rain producing bands of showers and isolated thunderstorms will

continue to move inland across the Louisiana coastline this evening as

Laura continues its northwest approach, then expand northward

overnight as Laura moves inland. A moderate to high risk of flash

flooding will result. Isolated to several tornadoes will also be

possible across the area.

Tropical storm force winds are expected to continue to spread across

southwest Louisiana this evening and southeast Texas later tonight.

Hurricane force winds, especially in frequent gusts, will be likely

beginning late tonight across southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas

continuing into Thursday morning up into upper southeast Texas and west

central Louisiana.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS

-----------------

* WIND:

Potential impacts from the main wind event are now unfolding across

southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas. Remain well sheltered from

life-threatening wind having possible devastating impacts. If

realized, these impacts include:

- Structural damage to sturdy buildings, some with complete roof

and wall failures. Complete destruction of mobile homes. Damage

greatly accentuated by large airborne projectiles. Locations

may be uninhabitable for weeks or months.

- Numerous large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and

roadway signs blown over.

- Many roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban

or heavily wooded places. Many bridges and access routes

impassable.

- Widespread power and communications outages.

* SURGE:

Potential impacts from the main surge event are now unfolding across

the lower southwest Louisiana coastline and southeast Texas coastline.

Remain well away from life-threatening surge having possible

catastrophic impacts. If realized, these impacts include:

- Widespread deep inundation, with storm surge flooding greatly

accentuated by powerful battering waves. Structural damage to

buildings, with many washing away. Damage greatly compounded

from considerable floating debris. Locations may be

uninhabitable for an extended period.

- Escape routes and secondary roads washed out or severely

flooded. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed

or overtopped.

- Extreme beach erosion. New shoreline cuts possible.

- Massive damage to marinas, docks, and piers. Numerous small

craft broken away from moorings with many lifted onshore and

stranded.

* FLOODING RAIN:

Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across

southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas. Remain well guarded against

life-threatening flood waters having possible devastating impacts. If

realized, these impacts include:

- Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and

rescues.

- Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks

in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks,

canals, and ditches may become raging rivers. Flood control

systems and barriers may become stressed.

- Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple

communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed

away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape

routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water

with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very

dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened

or washed out.

* TORNADOES:

Potential impacts from tornadoes are still unfolding across southwest

Louisiana and southeast Texas. Remain well braced against a dangerous

tornado event having possible significant impacts. If realized, these

impacts include:

- The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution

of emergency plans during tropical events.

- Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots

of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures.

- Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile

homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or

uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and small boats tossed about.

Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

----------------------------------

* EVACUATIONS:

Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all clear

to return.

* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:

Now is the time to stay inside and away from windows. Listen for

updates and be ready in case you lose electrical power. Keep a battery-

powered radio, charged cell phone and flashlight handy.

During the peak of the storm be ready to move quickly. Keep your

shoes on and rain gear handy. Boots and athletic shoes offer the best

foot protection if you become unexpectedly exposed to the weather.

Keep your cell phone charged and in power-saving mode. If you lose

power, use it sparingly and mainly for personal emergencies and

check-ins.

Do not venture outside while in the eye of a hurricane as any

improvement in weather will only be temporary. Once the eye passes,

conditions will become life threatening as winds immediately return

to dangerous speeds, so remain safely sheltered from the storm.

Do not be a thrill seeker or risk your life for senseless photos or

videos.

Quickly move to the safest place within your shelter if it begins to

fail, preferably an interior room on the lowest floor as long as

flooding is not a concern.

If you are prone to flooding or in an area under a storm surge watch

or warning, be prepared for the possibility of a quick and dramatic

rise in water levels.

If a tornado warning is issued for your area, quickly move to the

safest place within your shelter. Protect your head and body.

If an Extreme Wind Warning is issued for your area, move to the

safest place within your shelter. Take the same life-saving actions

as if it were a violent tornado.

* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:

- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov

- For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org

- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org

NEXT UPDATE

-----------

The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather

Service in Lake Charles LA around 11 PM CDT, or sooner if conditions

warrant.