Is 90 years long enough?

With the observance of the Avoyelles Parish Courthouse’s 90th anniversary this past week, some parish officials are saying there is a need for a modern courthouse to serve as the seat of parish government and justice.

If constructed, the new courthouse would probably have only one floor, be large enough to house at least three courtrooms and be equipped with modern technology to allow officials to conduct trials with proper security in place.

“I would love to see new courtrooms built in the Industrial Park between Marksville and Mansura,” 12th Judicial District Judge Billy Bennett said. “We are currently spending money down a black hole to keep the current courthouse patched up. I have often said that the Courthouse was built in 1927 for 1927 -- not for 2018.”

Bennett said the parish recently spent $45,000 to repair electrical work, lights and wiring on the 3rd floor. He thinks more money will have to be spent as the number of criminal and civil cases increases. Those repairs were paid for with a donation from the Tax Assessor’s office, initially approved by former Assessor Emeric Dupuy and reauthorized by current Assessor Heath Pastor. Dupuy initially donated money to the Police Jury for what was to be a more extensive remodeling project. When other funds fell through, Pastor approved using the donation for the electrical and lighting work in and around the courtrooms.

STAYING 'WON'T WORK'

“In my opinion, staying at the current courthouse will not work as the court dockets get bigger in the coming years,” Bennett continued. “Under state guidelines, we have the need for 2 1/2 judges now and it could be up to three judges in the next five years. We have no room left in the current courthouse for a third courtroom.”

An effort to gain approval of a third judge to handle family and juvenile court cases was shelved a few years ago when the number of criminal and civil cases dropped. Since then, Bennett said, the number of filings has been on the rise, which could lead to the need for a third judge and a third courtroom.

Bennett said recently retired Assistant District Attorney Mike Kelly “is making it his mission to look for funds, like grants, to build new courtrooms. This need is something the parish needs to start looking at now for the future.”

Kelly agreed there is a pressing need for new courtrooms in which to conduct trials. He said the current courthouse cannot add another courtroom, but his biggest concern is security.

In 1973, the parish’s single large courtroom was divided when the parish added a second judgeship to the 12th District. Division “A” is the “big” courtroom and Division “B” is the “little” courtroom -- designated based on their size and not the importance of their cases.

Kelly said a new courthouse must be adequately secure, taking into consideration the changes in society, proliferation of firearms and the large number of inmates being brought to court.

ONLY ONE ENTRY

The current courthouse restricts entry to one door, which was once used only by inmates. Visitors going to court on the third floor must either climb a narrow flight of stairs or take a 1927 Otis elevator. That elevator stalled a few years ago when too many inmates jammed into it on court day.

Kelly said there is a “disgraceful shortage of public restrooms and nowhere to sit,” especially on busy days such as choosing juries for upcoming trials when a few hundred people may be on hand.

A new facility would have more space for courtrooms, sufficient restroom facilities and a larger sitting area where the general public would be separate from inmates. It would also be built with better acoustics and with more modern courtroom technology to allow video presentations without the current tripping hazard posed by courtroom TV systems.

Groups such as the Avoyelles Bar Association could take the lead in solving the problems associated with operating in the historic building.

“Our courtrooms should be a point of pride for the parish,” Kelly said. “I agree with Judge Bennett. The discussion needs to start now for new courtrooms.”