Acadia Parish deputies searching for missing Eunice man

The following is an announcement from KATC on a Cottonport native missing from the Eunice area.

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in locating a missing man from Eunice.

Deputies say that 38-year-old Isreal Jacob Bordelon, a native of Cottonport and current resident of Eunice, was last seen leaving his residence in South Eunice on September 28 and that his family last heard from him on September 29.

It is believed that Bordelon may be in the Avoyelles Parish area.

Bordelon is described as being wheelchair bound and could be driving a dark gray 2013 Toyota Tundra SR5 with the license plate number H344678. The sheriff’s office says that there may be damage to the front passenger side of the truck’s fender.

Anyone with information on Bordelon’s whereabouts is asked to call the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-788-8772 or send them a message on Facebook.