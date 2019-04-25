Accident reported at Moncla bridge

As the Avoyelles Journal goes to press this morning, reports are coming in via social media of a wreck on Hwy 107 at the Moncla Bridge.

Posts indicate the accident involved a car and small truck. It is unclear how the accident occurred but it was at sometime during the torrential rains today, April 25.

Heavy rains have caused very poor visibility in areas.

Some posts claim a person has been killed in the accident, however, no official reports have been released.