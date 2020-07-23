Alexandria Diocese sets opening days for parochial schools

The parochial schools traditionally follow the public school system's calendar, with a day or so difference during the year. Of course, this year is anything but traditional, so it shouldn't be a big surprise that the four parochial schools in Avoyelles Parish will start on different days.

This year St. Mary's Assumption School in Cottonport was given permission to use an extended school year calendar that resembles Avoyelles Public Charter School's, with school starting Monday (July 27).

Diocesan Schools Superintendent Thomas Roque said the other three schools were set to open in early August, as was the Avoyelles Parish School District. When the Avoyelles School Board changed the 10 public schools' opening day from Aug. 5 to Aug. 26, the Diocese was prepared to follow suit.

However, Roque said that after consulting Bishop-Elect Robert Marshall and other Diocesan officials, and after considering the readiness of the schools, new opening days were set.

St. Joseph High School in Plaucheville will open Aug. 7. St. Anthony School in Bunkie will open Aug. 10 and Sacred Heart School in Moreauville will open Aug. 17.

Three of the Diocese's schools outside of Avoyelles will open on Aug. 7 -- Menard High and Prompt Succor School in Alexandria and St. Mary's School in Natchitoches. St. Frances Cabrini School in Alexandria will open on Aug. 10.

"Our Catholic schools will follow all federal, state and local guidelines and protocols to protect our students, faculty and staff," Roque said "Each school has developed a safety/health plan of action that will be followed.

He said the Diocese is looking forward to a "spirit-filled, strong academic year."